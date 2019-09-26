Assistant Chief Eric Peterson is pictured with firefighter/paramedics at the West Ocean City safe station. Photo by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN CITY – Representatives from nearly a dozen agencies were recognized this week for their efforts in establishing Worcester County’s first Safe Station.

At the beginning of August, the Worcester County Health Department, in partnership with the Ocean City Fire Department, quietly launched its Safe Station program, allowing those with addictions to seek immediate help at the department’s 15th Street fire station 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

After an individual comes into the station in search of recovery services, the Safe Stations team works with the client to find the best treatment path.

Since its launch, the program has served 15 individuals, 11 of which have entered inpatient treatment as a result.

And at a ceremony on Wednesday, the health department recognized the efforts of recovery staff, first responders, behavioral health professionals and various local agencies that have partnered to make the program a reality.

“If we want to make lasting changes in the community it’s not one person or one agency, but it has to be a community effort and a community response,” said Mike Trader, assistant director of behavioral health for the health department. “That’s really the crux of what the Safe Station is. It’s an effort of the community, multiple agencies and a lot of different players coming together and saying ‘We are here, we are going to stand together and we are going to make a difference.’”

Health department officials this week recognized the Ocean City Fire Department, Ocean City Police Department, Atlantic General Hospital, the Atlantic Club, the Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Worcester County Department of Emergency Services, Hudson Health Services, SUN Behavioral Health and Mid Shore Behavioral Health for their roles in establishing the local Safe Station program and helping those in need.

“This is only possible because we came together to make it possible,” Trader said.

Sheriff Matt Crisafulli – whose office was recognized for developing the role law enforcement agencies would play in the Safe Station program – highlighted the importance of community partnerships in saving lives.

“We heard the terms teamwork and partnerships, and we are not going to be able to survive this unless we are cohesive and working together,” he said. “And I think we see this in this room today.”

Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro said he was encouraged by the Safe Station program and its approach to helping individuals.

“This program, where we are today, is truly a holistic approach,” he said, “and we are already doing some phenomenal things.”

Sandra Kerrigan, community based services manager for the health department, also applauded the Ocean City Fire Department for volunteering to be a Safe Station location.

“The Ocean City Fire Department has been extremely welcoming and has backed their promise with action from the outset,” she said. “From training of the fire department staff and volunteers to quality coordination and genuine concern for the individuals in need, the Ocean City Fire Department has truly been key in the early successes we have seen in the Safe Station program.”

Officials with the health department said the first Safe Station was placed in Ocean City because a majority of opioid overdoses in Worcester occurred in the northern half of the county. Depending on the need and the resources available, Safe Stations may expand to other sections of the county after the initial pilot program is complete.

For more information on the Safe Station project or recovery resources available in Worcester County, call 410-632-1100 or visit worcesterhealth.org.