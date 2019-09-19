WEST OCEAN CITY – A resort fishing brand is working alongside the connections of a Florida-based business to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Through Sept. 22, Pure Lure Reel Fishing Gear – a brand of performance gear and casual attire based in the Ocean City area – will be donating 100% of its profits from every online sale to ongoing Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Owner and founder Brendan Hanley said the effort is his way of giving back to an area that has had a profound impact on his life.

“I’ve been to the Abacos in the Bahamas on surf trips many times, and I’ve spent months there,” he said. “So when I saw what was happening on the news and hearing from my friends, I thought ‘how can we do something and be of assistance.’”

To that end, Hanley said he decided to reach out to longtime friend and former Ocean City resident Jimmy Fields, who owns Tournament Yacht Sales in Tequesta, Fla.

Shortly after the Category 5 storm made landfall in the Bahamas earlier this month, Hanley said Fields and his family began collecting donations.

“They are running across 110 miles and hand delivering the products,” he said.

Fields, who grew up with Hanley, said he was eager to partner with Pure Lure and the Fire Cadets for Freeport – a charity organization launched by his son to coordinate collection and delivery efforts – to bring relief to those in the Bahamas. To date, 20,000 pounds of supplies have been collected through their efforts.

“It’s been great,” he said. “We’ll continue to collect items as long as donations keep coming in.”

Hanley applauded Fields, his wife, Jennifer, and their son, Dawson, for their actions. To support their efforts, he encouraged everyone to visit purelurefishing.com.

Performance sun shirts, stickers and sports bottles, all featuring the Bahamian flag, are also available for purchase on the Pure Lure website.

“The feedback has been incredible,” he said. “We’ve sold over 100 shirts. So on Monday we’ll be able to cut a check and give it to Tournament Yacht Sales to use that money and help those in need.”

For more information, visit the Pure Lure website, or visit the “Fire Cadets for Freeport” or “Tournament Yacht Sales” Facebook pages.

“Knowing the complete devastation they have suffered, people have a tendency to think this effort wouldn’t even matter,” Hanley said. “But it does.”