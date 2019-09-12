Things I Like – September 13, 2019

A suit and tie that’s comfortable

Kids who cheer on their teammates from the bench

A pile of wings and a football game

Steve Kroft’s goodbye on ‘60 Minutes’

A moving memorial service

The view from the Oceanic Pier

Driving to work on Mondays after school drop-offs

Paying for a winter trip now

Not needing a wetsuit this time of year for the ocean

Crab and eggs

Sleeping through a storm

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.