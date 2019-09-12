Republican Women Of Worcester County Donate To Worcester County G.O.L.D.

The Republican Women of Worcester County donated more than $200 worth of school supplies to Worcester County G.O.L.D. for distribution. Pictured, from left, are RWWC Literacy Committee members Liz Mumford, and Marge Matturro are pictured with Worcester County G.O.L.D. Executive Director Sandy Sipes, center.