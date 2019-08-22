Things I Like – August 23, 2019

When change is a good thing

How spotty thunderstorms are this time of year

Boardwalk family outings

Nights when it’s easy to fall asleep

Lots of ice

Being sore the day after a workout

When a fraud is exposed

The ocean on a fun wave day

Staying in a new hotel

When there are no bills left to pay

Jumping in a pool after a beach day

