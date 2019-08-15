Wicomico County Clerk of Circuit Court James “Bo” McAllister administers the oath of office to new Council member Nicole Acle last week. Photo by Bethany Hooper

SALISBURY – District 2 resident Nicole Acle was sworn in as the newest member of the Wicomico County Council last week.

On Aug. 6, Acle was instated as the new District 2 representative for Wicomico County.

Late last month, the Wicomico County Council held a special meeting to appoint a nominee to fill the District 2 seat left vacant by former Councilman Marc Kilmer’s resignation on June 15. During the special meeting, Acle was appointed to the position by a unanimous vote.

Prior to the start of last week’s council meeting, Acle was sworn in by the Wicomico County Clerk of Circuit Court James “Bo” McAllister.

For her part, Acle thanked her family and county officials for their support.

“They have been very patient with all my questions,” she said.

Acle also recognized the residents in her district.

“I would like to thank you for the outpour of support from municipalities and constituents of District 2,” she said. “I am humbled today to accept this nomination to represent District 2. And thank you to the Republican Central Committee for the confidence in putting my name forward.”

Acle was among four candidates in District 2 to be nominated by the Wicomico County Republican Central Committee to fill the District 2 seat until a special election is held in 2020.

“The privilege of this nomination comes with a serious charge, that is to ultimately serve the people of Wicomico County,” she said. “The responsibilities of leadership rest in the language of the county charter. As such, I look forward to working in partnership with my colleagues on the council, the county’s executive office, the Wicomico County Board of Education and the municipalities within Wicomico County.”

Acle, a Wicomico County business owner, said her top priorities as a councilwoman include education, economic growth, and finding solutions to septic and stormwater issues plaguing District 2 residents.

She added her appointment will bring “diversity in representation,” as she will be the only woman on the council.

Several members of the county council took time on Tuesday to recognize the legislative body’s newest member.

“I want to welcome Mrs. Acle to the county council …,” Councilman Bill McCain said. “We are all happy to have you.”