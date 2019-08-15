Pictured with their recent awards are Sergeant Tyrone Douglas and Corporal Phillip Littleton. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Sergeant Tyrone Douglas and Corporal Phillip Littleton were named the 2019 Worcester County Correctional Officers of the Year during the annual Maryland Correctional Administrators Association Conference this summer.

“It’s an honor to have this platform to recognize the excellent work being done by the officers and staff at the Worcester County Jail,” Warden Donna Bounds said. “Correctional officers have the awesome responsibility of serving, managing, and safe-guarding the welfare of inmates each and every day, and our officers here at the Worcester County Jail do it in such a way that all of us should be proud.”

Douglas, a graduate of Chincoteague High School who began his career in law enforcement at Peninsula Regional Medical Center as a security officer, joined the County Jail in April 2000 where his outstanding work ethic, professionalism, and dependability make him a valuable team member.

Littleton, a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, joined the County Jail in June 2015 where his dependability, professionalism, thoroughness, and consistent work ethic helped him rise through the ranks to corporal.

Both Douglas and Littleton are vital members of the County Jail team who perform their duties with integrity, honesty, and the highest level of commitment to serving their fellow officers and the inmates alike. These officers represent the philosophy of the Worcester County Jail and the motto of corrections to remain fair, firm, and impartial at all times.