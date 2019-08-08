Team Cancer & Team Cardiac Pickleball Captains Donate $2,000 To Beebe

On Friday, July 26, team captains of Team Cancer and Team Cardiac from the Survivors’ Team Pickleball Competition joined organizer Vaughn Baker to present a $2,000 donation for Beebe Healthcare’s new freestanding emergency department and cancer center due to be completed on Roxana Road near Millville.