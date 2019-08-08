Participants in last year’s event are pictured on the Pocomoke River. Submitted Photo

SNOW HILL – Area residents are invited to check out the Pocomoke River and the array of ways they can explore it with an event in Snow Hill next weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, Lower Shore Land Trust and the Town of Snow Hill will host the River Rally and Heritage Festival in Sturgis Park. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s really an opportunity to see what’s happening down in Sturgis Park and celebrate the Pocomoke River,” said Kate Patton of Lower Shore Land Trust.

Patton, whose office is near the river, said Lower Shore Land Trust held a variation of the event last summer that included meditation and paddleboarding.

“It went over really well,” she said. “A lot of people came down and enjoyed it.”

To create a larger scale event this year, she and the town brought in Walk on Water, the company involved with the Paddle to Goat Island event. Walk on Water will bring paddleboards to help offer visitors the chance to try paddling on the river. This year’s event will also include yoga, meditation hosted by Chrissy Ehrhart, live bluegrass music and food as well as beer and wine. Heritage canoes, historic canoes—dating back decades—that have been refurbished, will also be on display throughout Sturgis Park during the event. Jack Graham will also bring his exhibit of Pocomoke River history that was used during the 50th anniversary of the Pocomoke River State Park. For the children, the Julia A. Purnell Museum will be providing instruction for a make-and-take craft during the afternoon event.

While attendees can try out a paddleboard for free at the event, they’re also encouraged to bring their own kayaks and board. They can also rent canoes from the Pocomoke River Canoe Company.

Patton is hopeful the event will show community members all the Pocomoke River has to offer.

“It’s a great resource,” she said. “We’re here to celebrate it.”

For more information visit www.lowershorelandtrust.org or call 443-234-5587.