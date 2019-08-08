Ocean Tower Construction LLC representatives are pictured with Ocean Pines and Pine’eer Craft Club officials at this month’s ground breaking. Submitted Photo

OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Association officials broke ground last week on a new craft building at White Horse Park.

The building, to be used by the Pine’eer Craft Club, is being constructed at a cost of $86,826 and should be complete by late fall.

“After a lot of years of hoping we could get a new store it’s finally come to fruition, so we’re very happy about it,” said Sharon Puser, president of the Pine’eer Craft Club.

The 70-member club was established in the mid-1970s. Crafters made items and sold them in the little shop at White Horse Park, using the proceeds to donate back to community causes. As the building has fallen into disrepair in recent years, crafters have advocated for a new facility. In June, the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to award the $86,626 contract for the work to Ocean Tower Construction LLC. The building will be constructed based on a design by MAD Design Group Inc.

The Pine’eer Craft Club will enter into a 10-year rental agreement for use of the new building, which will be situated across from the administration building and adjacent to the Ocean Pines Farmer’s Market space. The old building will be demolished to provide for additional parking space.

Since its inception, the club has donated more than $150,000 to Ocean Pines’ police, public works and recreation and parks, as well as to other local groups.

Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue thanked the board for approving the new building.

“I think it will make a much nicer location and storefront for our craft club to work out of, so they can continue to give back to the community and to the different departments of Ocean Pines,” she said. “They make donations every year to all of our departments with the funds that they make, and none of that money goes outside of our community. To me, it only makes sense that we would offer to put up a nicer building for them to be able to continue to do what they do.”

General Manager John Viola agreed.

“We think it’s a wonderful organization that for several decades has given back to both the Ocean Pines Association and the community, so we’re happy to do our part in supporting them with this new building,” he said.

Puser said club members made all manner of crafts, ranging from placemats to jewelry to doll clothes, and were happy to sell their products to generate money for good causes. Last year the club gave more than $5,000 to the community. Over the years the club’s donations have been used to fund benches, playgrounds, concerts and more.

“We’ve really given a lot back to the community,” she said.

Construction of the new building is expected to be complete in late October.