OCEAN CITY — The Church of the Holy Spirit is having a Quarter Auction at the church on Aug. 21.

For those of you who have never been to a quarter auction, you are missing a lot of fun. You buy a paddle (or two, or more) and then bid on items offered at one, two, three or four quarters, based on the value of the item.

The committee is currently collecting great prizes, including gift certificates, home décor items, wine baskets and some just for fun.

The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 and include a paddle. Additional paddles are $2 each or three for $5. According to organizers, the paddles are limited, so early reservations are recommended. Bring some friends and make an evening of it.

The church is located at 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Call the church office at 410-723-1973, Jackie at 443-735-4275 or Cheryl at 410-491-7749 for further information and for tickets.