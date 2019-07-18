Things I Like – July, 19 2019

by

A sunset and a drink

An outdoor shower with sand

Nights when the kids fall asleep early

A house full of local art work

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’

Smell of fresh mint

A full day at Jolly Roger’s Splash mountain

Bolognese sauce

When a home renovation project is done

Video of the Coast Guard stopping the drug smuggling submarine

Days when my phone doesn’t ring

