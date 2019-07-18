UPDATE: Berlin Annexation Petition Falls 43 Signatures Short After Verification BERLIN – The annexation of property along Route 50 and North Main Street will move forward after a resident’s petition for the issue to be decided by referendum fell short.Resident Jeff Smith presented town staff with a petition July 12 that contained signatures of 710 individuals who wanted the annexation of land near the intersection… Read more »

OC Green Team Debates Waste Reduction Efforts OCEAN CITY – A proposed art installation and waste reduction project was discussed at length in a resort committee meeting last week, prompting members to seek advice from the town’s public works department.Last week, Councilman Tony DeLuca presented the Ocean City Coastal Resources Legislative Committee, or Green Team, with a waste reduction project that uses… Read more »

Little Early Traction For Relaxing OC’s Offseason Pet Rules OCEAN CITY — Resort officials renewed the debate this month about relaxing the rules for dogs on the beach and Boardwalk during the offseason, but the idea appeared to have little traction.Hoping to tap into a growing market, the town’s tourism commission this spring initiated a discussion about expanding the season when pets are allowed… Read more »