Worcester County Republican Central Committee Presents Aris T. Allen Award To The Republican Women Of Worcester County

Mary Burgess of the Worcester County Republican Central Committee recently presented the Aris T. Allen Award for 2018 for outstanding voter registration efforts to the Republican Women of Worcester County. Accepting the award is Beth Rodier, president of RWWC.