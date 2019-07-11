Summer of 1960

Volume VI

Edition 4

Issue Highlights

Bernies on Baltimore Avenue was selling beach umbrellas for $7.95, beach chairs for $1.49 and surf mats for $4.95.

Jarvis Realtor was announcing “Mallard Island Home Sites” on 15th Street and Teal Drive. Lots were priced $5,000 and up at this time.

Managing Director Dr. Charles Purnell was offering rooms at The Atlantic Hotel under two distinctions: $7 per day for running water rooms and $11 per day for rooms with bath.

Josie & Maria’s Supper Club & Lounge was offering “Italian & American Food” on Philadelphia Avenue at 17th Street.

Edward H. and Philip E. Fisher were the pharmacists working at Fisher’s Pharmacy at 105 S. Baltimore Ave. They could be reaching by dialing “Atlantic 9-6266”.

“Building a bigger and better Ocean City” was the message of George Bert Cropper’s advertisement.

Dick Lohmeyer’s After Dark column started this way: “Ocean City’s own Engh Brothers are due orchids for their new addition to the resort’s list of top after dark fun spots. They call it the Red Note Café and a Café it is, complete with tiny piano which Lynn Engh plays whenever the mood strikes him.”