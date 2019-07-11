Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club Presents A Paul Harris Fellow Recognition To Kim Heffner

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club presented a Paul Harris Fellow recognition to Kim Heffner of the Carousel Hotel for her dedication to coordinate the Rotary Youth and Leadership Awards, which has been held at the Carousel for five years. Pictured, from left, are Club President Margaret Mudron, District 7630 Lt. Gov. Bob Smith, Heffner, RYLA Chair Phil Reed and District Governor Nominee Stephen Capelli.