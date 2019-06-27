BERLIN — Town of Berlin water and sewer rates are increasing effective July 1.

“Water rates are increasing 5 percent and sewer rates are increasing 25 percent,” said Town Administrator Laura Allen. “These increases are needed to ensure the financial health of our water and sewer utilities. Customers can expect to see the impact of these increases in their August utility bills.”

Another change approved by the Mayor and Council applies to swimming pool owners. Swimming pool owners interested in getting a sewer credit when they fill their pool must contact the Town one business day in advance of filling the pool. The credit remains at $5 per 1,000 gallons of water but is capped at 10,000 gallons. There is a service charge of $23.40 for this service.

Other changes include fees for turning on and shutting off service outside of work hours is now $58.50 and hydrant access permit fees will be $200.

Customers will see reminders about the rate changes on their July and August bills.