Submitted photo from scene of accident in Ocean City.

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating the events leading up to a fatal crash that occurred in the area of 46th Street, around 1:15 a.m., which claimed one life. The preliminary investigation indicates that police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, a white Lexus LX570, after receiving a call for a drunk driver.

Police located the vehicle in the area of 59th Street and Coastal Highway and attempted to stop the vehicle. According to crash investigators, the driver failed to stop for officers and officers then lost sight of the suspect vehicle.

Moments later, the driver, Todd Pivec, 41, from Cockeysville, MD, then struck another vehicle going southbound. The southbound vehicle became engulfed in flames as a result of the accident. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pivec’s vehicle became immobilized after striking a telephone pole. Pivec attempted to flee on foot however, he was immediately taken into custody by Ocean City police.

At the time of this release, the OCPD Traffic Safety Unit is still investigating the crash. The investigation is ongoing and charges for Pivec are pending. Pivec will be charged with manslaughter, homicide by motor vehicle while intoxicated and several additional traffic related offenses. The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending next of kin notification.