Faw, Casson & Co., LLP Employees And Clients Donate Supplies To Worcester County Humane Society

Employees from Faw, Casson & Co., LLP brought supplies to Worcester County Humane Society that were donated by the firm’s employees and clients. Pictured, back from left, are Steve Black, LoriAnn Pereira, Mike Burden and Chelsea Hulburd; and front, Hilari Ashton, Roxana Palmer, Laurie Harper and Chris Cannon. Submitted Photos