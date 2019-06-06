Things I Like – June 7, 2019

by

When people overcome their fears

No lines at a water park

Osso Bucco

Steph Curry’s amazing shooting range

A pool dip after a beach day

Reading newspapers in other towns

Watermelon on the beach

People watching in a crowded place

When I can actually stay awake for a NBA Finals game

Riding big roller coasters with my kids

The peace in a house when everyone is asleep

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.