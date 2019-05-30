Sara Jane Poskus

OCEAN CITY — Sara Jane Poskus (Cook), age 87, passed away at her daughter’s home in Georgia on Aug. 11, 2018.

From her birth in Charlottesville, Va. on July 14, 1931, to her passing in August, Sara nourished those around her with love, humor and wittiness. She was born at the University Hospital in Virginia to Nellie Hayle Woodson and Irving Hawthorne Cook. Her family moved to Washington, D.C. when she was five years old. She moved to Maryland in 1959 and eventually to Ocean City in 1994. She married the life of her life, Vincent Vito Poskus (Bill), on June 22, 1955.

She is predeceased by her husband Bill and her first daughter, Denise Ann Drittler. Sara is survived by her children, Cynthia Nelligan, Dale Poskus, Cyndi Chieppa and Laura Lee Poskus; grandchildren, Sean and Shannon Blanchard, Brendan Blancard, Ashley Drittler, Dale Poskus Jr., Sara Nelligan, Krystle Thompson and Malcolm Smith; and great grandchildren, Carter, Cameron, Crew, Coby, Nora and James Blanchard.

She was a member of the Fraternal of Eagles since 1971 and a member of the American Legion. She worked at a telephone company for over 10 years, then went on to run a day care out of her home. Sara Jane started working at the Ocean City Convention Center upon moving to Ocean City and worked there for over 20 years. She loved crocheting, gardening, bowling and her friends and family dearly.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Sara Jane Poskus. Her family and friends will carry her memory in their gardens and in their hearts.

A memorial service will be held on May 31 at 9 a.m. at the Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on May 31 at 5 p.m. at the Ocean City Convention Center.

x

Betty Ann Benston

OCEAN CITY — Betty Ann Benston, who raised a family while running a small business in Ocean City, died May 15 in her sleep. She was 82.

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1936, the daughter of Fred Thomas, a World War I veteran who immigrated from England, and Dorothea Eggleston, a nurse from upstate New York.

She met Richard E. Hutzell while they attended Calvin Coolidge High School. They married after graduation and began building a family, moving to Ocean City in 1968.

Betty started working as an assistant in her husband’s accounting office and noticed that many of her husband’s business clients wanted help with office duties. They soon were providing telephone answering, message and package drop-off services in addition to tax and payroll. She opened Ocean City Business Service, later renamed The Best Answer.

After her husband died in 1982, Betty expanded the business. She became friends with repair men who worked on her telephone equipment, in particular Carlton Benston.

Betty and Ben married in 1985 and soon bought a riverfront lot in Bishopville where they designed and built a house. The house became a gathering spot for friends, family and holiday dinners. Betty eventually retired full time to her quiet life with Ben until his death in 2011.

She eventually left their waterfront home for an assisted living home. At the time of her death, she was a resident at Lakeside at Mallard Landing in Salisbury.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands and an older brother, Philip Thomas. She is survived by five children and their spouses, Evelyn J. and Mark Brittingham of Pasadena, Richard W. and Chara Hutzell of Annapolis, Donna J. Allenbaugh of Berlin and Severna Park, William T. Hutzell of Durham, N.C., and Amelia E. and Douglas McCready of Bishopville.

Other survivors include four step-children and their spouses, Teresa and John Ryall of Salisbury, Kathy and Dean Williams of Salisbury, Karen and Dave Miller of Chambersburg, Pa., and Michael Benston of Salisbury. She also leaves behind numerous nephews and nieces, many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 1 at the Burbage Funeral Home, 108 William St. in Berlin. A celebration of life will follow at 12:30 p.m. upstairs at The Globe, 12 Broad St., Berlin. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/maryland/donate. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

x

John Raymond Bryant

PITTSVILLE — John Raymond Bryant, age 54 died on May 24, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury.

Born in Seaford, Del., he was the son of the late William L. and Virginia Crainfield Bryant. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Joyce C. Bryant, and children, Jonathan Andrew Bryant and his wife Letty of Salisbury, Jessica Young and her fiancé Garrett Lewis of Chincoteague, Erin Harris and Thomas Daisey of Pittsville, and Kelly Harris and Matthew Clark of Newport News, Va. There are six grandchildren, Haven Bryant, Armando Bryant, Andrew Thomas, Jaxon Young, Jonathan Bryant, Jr., and Thomas Daisey, II, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a brother, Daniel Boone Bryant and his wife Debbie of Bishopville, and a sister, Barbara DeKnight of Salisbury.

Mr. Bryant had worked for Donoway Construction. A true sportsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and followed NASCAR (Dale Earnhart, Sr. and Jr.) and the Baltimore Ravens. At home he enjoyed gardening and raising chickens.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 2:30 p.m. at SonRise Church, 10026 Main St. Berlin, Md. Pastor Daryl McCready will officiate. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name, may be made to “John (Johnny Ray) Bryant Memorial Fund” Go Fund Me web page. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

x

Hazel L. Emerson

OCEAN CITY — Hazel L. Emerson, age 92, of Ocean City and formerly of Oxford, Pa., passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

She was born on April 2, 1927 in Elkton to the late Randall Trimble and Beatrice (Reynolds) Trimble.

Hazel was raised by her mother, Beatrice, and grandparents on the Reynolds Farm in Cecil County, Md. As a child, she grew up with her aunts and had a wonderful childhood. Hazel worked as a beautician where she spent a lot of time at the hair salon. She married the love of her life, Frank Emerson, Sr. and spent 50 years together. They loved Ocean City and some of the best years of her life were the 20 years they spent living in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Hazel and her husband fished and spent time on the beach and Boardwalk. The only thing Hazel liked more than the beach was eating ice cream.

Hazel is survived by her sons, Frank Emerson (Jane) and Tom Emerson; daughter, Linda Nalepa; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Emerson, Sr., and daughter, Mary Ann Emerson.

A celebration of Hazel’s life will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, Md. 21911. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery. The family asks that you please pray for a cure of dementia and Alzheimer’s. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.