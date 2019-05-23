Berlin Intermediate School Students Enjoy Opportunity To Learn Safe Mountain Biking Practices

Berlin Intermediate School students have enjoyed the opportunity to learn safe mountain biking practices during the BIS and Beyond After School Academy. Eastern Shore International Mountain Bicycling Association President Tres Denk and fellow volunteers provided bikes and all necessary safety equipment to students free of charge to help foster a love of bicycling while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Pictured, from left, are Maddox Mitchell, Austin Hudson, Anthony Hudson, Timothy Hamrock, Lucas Kohut, Grant Stephan and Denk.