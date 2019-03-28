The Commander Hotel was built by the Lynch family in 1930. Located at 14th Street, it was the northernmost hotel on the Boardwalk until Harrison Hall was built in 1951. In the years before the Convention Hall, the Commander hosted many small conventions.

The Commander was considered one of Ocean City’s most elite hotels and was famous for its dining room. To dine at the Commander was a special occasion for both tourists and locals alike. For many years, the beachfront clambakes delighted guests and added to the legend of this fine hotel.

The original building was razed in 1997 and the “new” Commander Hotel built on the site in 1998.

Postcard image courtesy of Bill and Kitt Matthews