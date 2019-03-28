SALISBURY — The Eastern Shore Ballet Theatre (ESBT) will debut its newest full-length ballet production, Peter Pan, on April 4, 5 and 6 in the Wicomico High School Auditorium.

For the first time in its 28-year history, the preprofessional ballet company is combining classical and contemporary ballet choreography through collaboration with Flying by Foy. See Peter Pan and Wendy fly through the air to mysterious Neverland on a thrilling adventure with a lively cast of characters that includes villainous Captain Hook, his pirates and the dazzling Tinkerbell.

Bringing classical ballet productions to audiences on the Eastern Shore since 1991, ESBT’s repertory includes Alice in Wonderland, Snow White, Coppelia, their annual Nutcracker, and many others. Membership is open to all dancers from Delmarva, up to age 18 studying ballet twice a week at any studio.

Auditions are held every year in September. For tickets and for more information, visit www.ESBT.org or contact esbt3084@gmail.com.