Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – A long-established job fair will return to the Ocean City convention center this weekend.

The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Town of Ocean City and the Lower Shore American Job Center, will host the 34th Annual Ocean City Job Fair on Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the convention center.

Lisa Layfield, events director for the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, said the job fair will feature more than 100 employers and thousands of open positions.

“It’s not just seasonal jobs,” she said. “We have year-round full- and part-time positions. There’s really something for everyone.”

Layfield said the employers from restaurants, hotels, construction and retail companies, the Town of Ocean City, the police department and more will be available throughout the day to meet with applicants and hold interviews.

“It’s essentially one-stop shopping for those people looking for employment,” she said. “They can have 100 employers at their disposal and a lot of employers hire on the spot. It’s a great service to have.”

Layfield noted the Lower Shore Health Insurance Assistance Program will also be at the job fair to assist attendees.

“They can answer questions about choosing a provider through a network or finding a cost that is suitable to them,” she said. “They really assist a lot of people that go through there.”

Laser Tone will be on hand again this year to provide additional copies of resumes, applications, identification and more, while representatives from the Lower Shore American Job Center – previously known as One-Stop Job Market – will host resume workshops.

“A ‘resume doctor’ will be there to help build a resume or help tweak an existing resume,” Layfield said. “They are really great to work with.”

Layfield encouraged those attending the job fair to arrive early and come prepared.

“Make sure you dress for success and bring your resume, identification and a pen,” she said. “It’s a small thing, but very important.”

Layfield highlighted the event’s growth in recent years. What was once a showcase for seasonal job opportunities in now recognized as a full-fledged career fair.

“It’s grown from being, 10 or 12 years ago, a group of 15 or 16 employers offering seasonal jobs to college kids to now over 100 employers who are hiring for everything,” she said. “This is really a benefit to everyone.”

Layfield said spots are still open for employers wishing to attend Saturday’s job fair. Those interested should contact her directly at 410-213-0144 ext. 104.

The Ocean City Job Fair will take place at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 30. For more information, or to view a seasonal housing list, visit www.OceanCity.org. Generic job application forms will also be available online.

“It’s a great opportunity to find something that is a good fit for the summer or a good fit for a long period of time,” Layfield said. “There’s a variety of employers. They can find a career, not just a summer job.”