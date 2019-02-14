SNOW HILL — The Board of Directors of the Furnace Town Foundation announced the appointment of Jessica Evans as executive director.

“We are pleased to announce that Jessica has accepted the position, bringing years of professional experience with other non-profits and historical landmarks,” said Russ Blake, president of the Furnace Town Board of Directors. “We look forward to working closely with her to continue providing outstanding educational and entertainment experiences for all of our visitors.”

Evans brings her knowledge in curatorial and educational programing and tourism marketing to the role. Her previous positions included Director of Education, Middleton Place Foundation and National Historic Landmark, Charleston, S.C.; Food and Beverage General Manager, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, S.C.; and Eastern Shore Race and Development Manager, Susan G. Komen of Maryland.

In joining the organization, Evans said, “I am wholeheartedly dedicated to helping visitors and members connect, personally, with the lore, tradition, and legacy of all those who lived and worked on this land – and in this forest.”

Working together with the Board of Directors, staff members and community volunteers, Evans will oversee thoughtful interpretation of the site, including meaningful interactions with local craftspeople and artists, and carefully curated exhibits. The site, open to the public from April through October of each year, will continue offering authentic folk experiences and unique special events, as well as community-oriented programming.

Furnace Town Living Heritage Village is an outdoor museum near Snow Hill that uses a living history format with period artisan demonstrations to re-create the vanished 19th-century community.

Home to one of the earliest surviving examples of a “hot blast” furnace and one of the few bog iron production sites in the United States, the Nassawango Iron Furnace is recognized as both a State and National Historic Site, and a National Historic Mechanical Engineering Landmark.