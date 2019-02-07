Tyler William Birch

OCEAN PINES — Tyler William Birch, age 19, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many, sadly left this world and was called to heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Tyler will be dearly missed and never forgotten by his family and friends He was known to be a kind and gentle soul who stood up for others and what he believed in.

Tyler was a 2017 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School where he earned may academic honors. He had a great passion to further his education and career in engineering. As a second-year student at Salisbury University, he was working on this goal. He enjoyed reading, drawing, painting, online gaming with friends, and traveling with family. He was employed by Racetrack Auto where he was respected as a “Jack of all Trades”.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811 Rev. Boyd Etter will officiate. May we cherish his memories.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be sent to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Monica Louise Moeller

BERLIN — Monica Louise Moeller, age 72, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Suffern, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Anthony DePatto and Ann Vasko DePatto. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Karl Henry Moeller; her two sons, Richard Moeller and his wife Anne Marie of Monroe, N.Y. and Kenneth Moeller of Chester, N.Y.; and her daughter, Jennifer Hart and her husband James of Salisbury. There are seven grandchildren, Breana Van Den Heuvel, Kelly Moeller, Liam and Dylan Hart and Drew, Kiersten and Brad Moeller. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Palazzone of Sloatsburg, N.Y. Preceding her in death was a sister, Patricia Lindemann of Sloatsburg, N.Y.

Mrs. Moeller graduated from Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. with her Associate’s Degree. She worked as a certified occupational therapy assistant at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in Saddlebrook, N.J. for five years. She also served as a teaching assistant at Hillcrest Elementary School in New City, N.Y. for 15 years. Mr. and Mrs. Moeller retired to South Point in Berlin in 2003. In 2004, she began babysitting full-time for her grandchildren until grade school. She deeply loved her family, grandchildren and her many dear friends, old and new. She was a member at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Ocean Pines.

A Mass of Christian BBurial will be held on Friday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church near Ocean Pines. Rev. Joseph Kennedy will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105, or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Fla. 33607, or to Guiding Eyes, 611 Granite Spring Rd., Yorktown Heights, N.Y., 10598. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

x

Ronald Joseph Leidner

SALISBURY — Ronald Joseph Leidner, age 84, died on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 in Salisbury.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late George Leidner and Lillian Elizabeth Leidner. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Theresa O’Neill Leidner, and his brothers, George and Wayne Leidner. He is survived by his children, Ronald Leidner, Jr., and his wife Janet of Millersville, Md., Jeffrey Leidner and his partner Jennifer Opie of Berlin, Gregory Leidner and his wife Margie of St. Augustine, Fla., Victoria Black and her husband Robert of Bluffton, S.C., Laurie Bracken and her husband Colt of Timonium, Md., and Scott Leidner and his husband Rafael of Gaithersburg, Md. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Ronald Leidner, III, Brooke Leidner, Patrick Leidner, Andrew Newman, Jenna Lightner, Duffy Leidner, Christopher Lightner, Robbie Camin, Christine Leidner, Carlie Leidner, Morgan Bracken, Matthew Leidner and Hannah Bracken, and seven great-grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Rhyan, Oliver, Gentry, Audrey and Griffin. Also surviving is his brother, John C. Leidner of Windsor, Calif.

A member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Ron was a loving, devoted and steadfast father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a dedicated and loving husband to his beloved wife for almost 62 years. In the late 1960’s, Mr. Leidner was president of the Catonsville Youth Football League, where he assisted with fundraisers for community youth. He also coached community youth sports, including boys’ football and girls’ softball and basketball for Baltimore and Carroll County. Mr. Leidner was an alumnus of the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. He worked in sales, marketing and advertising with Coca-Cola, was a real estate agent and worked in the sales department at Price Buick in Salisbury. Mr. Leidner, along with his wife, Mary, led the Worcester County Parkinson’s Support group in Berlin for a number of years. In retirement, he enjoyed bowling, golf, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

Inurnment will be in the McDonogh School Columbarium in Owings Mills, Md. at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made at https://www.pdlowershore.org/ or sent to Lower Shore Parkinson’s Support Group, 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, Md. 21804.

x

Barbara Brown Cedrone

ROCKVILLE — Barbara Brown Cedrone, age 89, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Montgomery Hospice, Casey House in Rockville.

Born in Canastota, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Buster Brown and Mary Metz Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Paul Cedrone, in 2014. She is survived by her daughters, Angela LaMothe and her husband Christopher of Houston, Texas, and Nona Cedrone and her husband Clarence A. Adams of North Potomac, Md. There are three grandchildren, Christian LaMothe, Olivia LaMothe and Sophia LaMothe, and one great-grandson, Tyler Adams, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her sisters, Florence, Katherine, Frances and Jane.

Mrs. Cedrone had been a registered nurse and had worked in the Federal Government Printing Office. She was a member of the Elks Club and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling and keeping in touch with her fellow nurses from her nursing graduating class. She was known especially for her loving and gentle kindness and warm, sweet nature.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Eastern Shore Veteran’s Cemetery in Hurlock. Rev. Matthew D’Amario will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to Montgomery Hospice-Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Rd. Rockville, Md. 20855. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

x

Ernest Chavis

BERLIN — Ernest Chavis, age 89, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

Born in Pembroke, N.C., he was the son of the late Willie Chavis and Reedie Lowry Chavis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Neary Chavis; four brothers, Willie Albert Chavis, James Gaston Chavis, Robert Henry Chavis and Franklin Chavis; and one sister, Martha Ree Revels. He is survived by his children, Carol Ann Chavis of Pembroke, N.C., Ernest James Chavis and wife Diana of Newark, Danny Chavis and wife Cynthia of Berlin and Mary Ruth Shofi and her husband Brian of West Ocean City. He is also survived by a sister, Retha Brierley of Bear, Del., and two brothers, Earl Chavis and wife Nancy of Pembroke, N.C. and Danny Chavis of Pembroke, N.C. There are 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Mr. Chavis was an accomplished musician of The Chavis Brothers Band. The brothers traveled the United States and Canada for years entertaining at prominent locations and playing with renowned artists including Elvis Presley, Judy Garland and Wayne Newton to name a few. He shared memorable stories about his travels and performances, particularly those in Las Vegas and their debut on the Ed Sullivan Show.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church at 17th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City. Reverend Stanislao Esposito will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.