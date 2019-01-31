Republican Women Of Worcester County Collect $380 To Donate To Coast Guard

The Republican Women of Worcester County collected $380 at their January luncheon meeting to be given to the Coast Guard Station in Ocean City during the government shutdown. RWWC member Marlene Ott purchased 19, $20 gift cards to be distributed to the Coast Guard personnel  that are stationed in Ocean City.