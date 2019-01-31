BERLIN — The Lower Shore Land Trust (LSLT) will present the inaugural Stephen N. Parker Conservation Legacy Award to Charles “Buddy” Jenkins at the Atlantic Hotel, in Berlin on Feb. 15, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

This award ceremony luncheon is an opportunity to recognize an individual and/or organization that has displayed an enduring and distinct dedication to conserving the vital lands of the Lower Eastern Shore.

This award is to be given in honor of Parker, a renowned conservationist who served on the Board of Directors of LSLT and the Maryland Coastal Bays Program and is remembered for his work as director of the Virginia Coast Reserve with The Nature Conservancy as well as being a long-time board member of the Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore. Parker’s background in business and nonprofits served to bring together economic development and conservation – further preserving the health and productivity of large ecosystems while meeting the needs of human communities.

Jenkins is known to have one of the most significant tracts of land in northern Worcester County, totaling over 2,000 acres of forest, prime agriculture and coastal wetlands and serving as an ecological anchor for the coastal bays. Through deed restrictions, the Jenkins Family Trust has preserved the property from future development.

The LSLT is nationally accredited land trust that has, since 1990, protected more than 21,000 acres of pristine Eastern Shore farmland, critical habitat, streams, parks, trails and more.

Tickets for the event are $34 apiece. For more information or to RSVP, contact Josh Hastings at 443-234-5587 or jhastings@lowershorelandtrust.org.