Worcester Warriors Member Meets With Berlin Intermediate Students To Educate Them About Opioids

Worcester Warriors member Jackie Ball met with Berlin Intermediate School’s sixth grade student body to help educate them about the harmful effects of opioids. Ball is pictured above with Berlin Intermediate School’s SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) members.