BERLIN – After 30 years as part of the local golf community, The Bay Club is expected to close at the end of the month.

According to its website, The Bay Club has been operated by the Carl M. Freeman Companies since 2000 and the last day of operations at the course will be Jan. 31.

“This has been a very difficult decision and we have explored many options to keep the club open,” reads a statement from Michelle DiFebo Freeman, president of the Carl M. Freeman Companies, on The Bay Club’s website. “However, due to increasing costs and decreasing revenues, the club must be closed. We have many friends here that have played an important part in our lives. We are thankful for the many years of loyal patronage of our great members and are grateful for the dedicated staff that has made this course so special.”

According to the statement, a review of 2018 operations and projections for the coming year prompted the decision to close the course.

“We want to ensure the last few weeks of operations are positive for all involved,” the statement reads. “We have developed severance packages for employees but will do our best to move staff to other properties within the Freeman Companies and the Troon network.”

Golf shop merchandise will be available to members in good standing at a discount and those interested in golf membership are encouraged to consider the company’s other courses.

Though The Bay Club has not been in the news recently, the 36-hole course was a hot topic locally in 2016 as the Carl M. Freeman Companies explored the possibility of turning it into a 434-site rental campground. After a fair amount of public outcry, the company announced in the summer of 2017 it had decided not to pursue the campground at that time. This week’s statement says options for the property are still being researched.

“Over these years we have continued to explore alternatives for this property that would best serve the needs of our great communities of Berlin and Worcester County,” it reads. “We will continue to work toward ensuring that the property is an asset to the community while meeting the high standards of the Carl M. Freeman Companies.”