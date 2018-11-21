Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Ladies Auxiliary Presents $1,000 Check To CRICKET Center

The Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Ladies Auxiliary presented a check for $1,000 to the CRICKET Center, which is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting cases of child abuse. Pictured, from left, are Sue Clower, vice president; Patti Halsey, president; Geri Cooke, corresponding secretary; Rose Liester, treasurer; Linda Foster, chairperson for community outreach; and Wendy Myers, executive director of the CRICKET Center; and Josiah, facility dog.