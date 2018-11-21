Atlantic General Hospital awarded the DAISY Award for excellence in nursing to Guy Gross at a recent presentation held at the John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center. Gross has been a nurse for three years, one and a half of which he has spent with AGH at the Regional Cancer Care Center. He has been dedicated to the oncology specialty since he began the profession. He recently began to pursue a doctoral degree to become a nurse anesthetist. Pictured, from left, are Tim Whetstine, vice president of practice administration; Jonathan Bauer, vice president of information services and CIO; Gross; Kelly Fox, RN; Colleen Wareing, vice president of patient care services; and Cheryl Nottingham, vice president of finance and CFO.