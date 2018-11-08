SoDel Cares Donates $4,000 To Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Delaware

SoDel Cares, a charitable foundation founded by SoDel Concepts, recently donated $4,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware. Pictured, from left, are Drew Synnestvedt, manager of Blue Coast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth Beach; Lindsey Barry, president of SoDel Cares; Chris Parks, executive chef of Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach; Chris Carmean, general manager of Lupo Italian Kitchen; and Stephanie Johnnie, director of development, and Brad Spicer, local program director, both with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware.