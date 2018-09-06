Worcester County Federated Garden Club Present Awards To Youth Summer Reading Contest Winners

by
Worcester County Federated Garden Club Present Awards To Youth Summer Reading Contest Winners

On Aug. 20 at the Ocean Pines Public Library, members of the Worcester County Federated Garden Club presented awards to the winners of the Youth Summer Reading Contest sponsored by National Garden Clubs, Inc. Pictured are members of the garden club along with second place winner Riley Elseroad for his poster, third place winner Brianna Mitchell for her poster.  First place winner was Laura Hyde, not pictured, for her illustrated story.