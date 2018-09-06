Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday-Sept. 24: Ocean Pines

Plant Clinic-Ask A Master Gardener

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Offered by University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service. Free. Bring bagged samples and bug or other plant problems. 410-641-5570 or plantladyop@aol.com.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights Of Columbus #9053

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month; Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Saturdays Sept. 22-Oct. 27: Caregivers

Support Group

10 a.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (corner of Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Join the group for coffee and conversation. 410-641-0647.

Saturdays In September:

Low-Impact Exercise

8-9 a.m. Increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. Suitable for children ages 8 and up, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. 443-614-3547.

Second And Fourth Sundays:

All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Breakfast

8:30-11 a.m. Knights of Columbus #9053. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. $10 for adults; $6 for children. Eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, home-fried potatoes, french toast, pancakes, biscuits, orange juice, coffee. 410-524-7994.

Sept. 7: Seaside Christian Academy

20th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrating 20 years of excellence in education. Family fun with moon bounces, snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy: 3:15 p.m.; ribbon-cutting ceremony: 4 p.m. 12677A Ocean Gateway, Ocean City. 410-213-7595. www.seasidechristianacademy.com.

Sept. 7: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library, Cathell Road. For information or to join, call 410-641-7667.

Sept. 8: Cruizers For Christ Car/Bike Show

9 a.m.-2 p.m.; rain date Sept. 15. Whaleyville United Methodist Church, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Rd., Whaleyville. Trophies to top 20 overall and best in show. Vendors, silent auction, gospel music, food for purchase including scrapple sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs,s baked goods. 410-641-0059 or 410-603-0294.

Sept. 8: Church Rummage Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City.

Sept. 10: Worcester County Garden Club

“Essential Perennials”

11 a.m. Guests welcome to attend with speaker Ruth Rogers Clausen, horticulturist and author of “Perennials for American Gardens, “50 Beautiful Deer-Resistant Plants” and “Essential Perennials.” Refreshments will be served. For location and reservations: eservations: glendacclarke@verizon.net or 802-777-0183.

Sept. 11, 12, 13: Maryland Basic Boating

Safety Course

Ocean Pines branch library. Offered by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Maryland Safe Boating Certificate is required for all boat operators born after July 1, 1972, and is awarded after successful completion of the course. Class includes piloting in local waters, tying nautical knots, foul weather tactics, legal issues, common marine maintenance. $15 for all three evenings. Registration/information: 410-935-4807 or CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

Sept. 12, 19, Sept. 29:

Free Evening Pickleball Clinics

Ocean Pines Pickleball Club. Beginners and open to the public under the lights at Manklin Meadows Racquet Sports Complex, 11443 Manklin Creek Rd., Ocean Pines. 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19; 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Covers rules, terminology, skills, coordination and more. Equipment is provided. Text or phone: 703-598-6119 or Jhanberry@comcast.net..

Sept. 14: Crab Cake Dinner

4-6 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main St., Berlin. Single crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato and drink: $12. Carry-outs available and bake sale table.

Sept. 15: Wings And Wheels Exposition

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ocean City Municipal Airport, West Ocean City. Airplanes, cars, trucks, Jeeps and military vehicles. Music and announcements: Randy Lee Ashcraft. Bring your own chair or blanket. Contests: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. vehicle registration. $20 first vehicle, $10 each additional vehicle. Closing ceremony: 2 p.m., trophies and plaques awarded. 50/50 drawings. Adults: $5; children under 12: free. Food vendors, beer truck, handouts, demonstrations and door prizes. Free parking, free bus shuttle. 352-250-5302, 410-208-1480, 410-726-7442, 410-213-2471.

Sept. 15: Heritage Day At Historic

Sharptown On The Nanticoke

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Town-wide yard sale begins at 7 a.m.; annual parade at 10 a.m. Historical Museum and Town Hall exhibits will be open. Children’s games, crafts, Eastern Shore food, fun and more. Free admission. 410-430-3999 or SharptownHistoricalCom@gmail.com.

Sept. 15: Monarch Butterfly Ecology

Free refreshments available at 12:30 p.m. Discover the fascinating life history of these insects and what researchers are learning about their migration to and from Mexico. If conditions are favorable, adult monarchs will be tagged and released. Meet at Assateague Island Environmental Education Center, 7206 National Sea-shore Lane, Berlin. 443-614-3547.

Sept. 15: FORGE Movie Night -“The Shack”

7804 Gumboro Rd., Unit C, Pittsville. Non-member entry fee: $2. Snacks available for nominal fee. All are welcome. 443-513-1048.

Sept. 15: Chicken Barbecue

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Willards Volunteer Fire Company, Route 346 and Main Street across from Farmers Bank of Willards. Includes half chicken, two sides, roll and canned soda. Cost: $10. 410-430-1135.

Sept. 17: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

Coffee at 9:30 a.m.; meeting at 10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Assateague Room. Speaker: Erica Joseph, president of the Community Investment Foundation and a commissioner on the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism. Visitors welcome. 410-973-1021.

Sept. 19: Constitution Week Meet And Mingle

5:30-7:30 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. General Levin Winder Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. Women interested in pursuing membership are invited. 410-213-8238.

Sept. 21: Treasures Of The Earth

Gem, Mineral And Jewelry Show

Ocean City Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy. Sept. 21: Noon-6 p.m.; Sept. 22: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $5/adults; 16 and under free when accompanied by an adult. 804-642-2011 or jane@treasuresoftheearth.com.

Sept. 23: Car, Truck And Bike Show

Entrants must arrive by 9 a.m. for set-up. Gates open to the public at 11 a.m. FORGE Youth and Family in partnership with East Coast Tile. All-in-one vehicle event featuring custom bikes, classic cars, jacked-up trucks and hot rods from the 1970s and 1980s. To enter: 443-366-2813. Entry fee: $10. Dash placards given to the first 60 entries. Food, music, entertainment. 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville.

Sept. 27: 10th Annual Patriot Day

Fashion Show Luncheon

Dunes Manor Hotel, Ocean City. Republican Women of Worcester County will be honoring “Patriotic Women of America.” Fashions by Chico’s and accessories by Bruder Hill. Cost: $35. 410-352-5222 or 443-668-8864.

Sept. 28-30: Assateague Nature

Photography Fall Workshop

Limited to 12 participants, led by instructor Irene Sacilotto. Focus on strategies and techniques required to produce high-quality wildlife images while capturing moments in nature. Registration: www.AssateagueIslandAlliance.org/main.sc. 443-614-3547.

Oct. 5: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library, Cathell Road. For information or to join, call 410-641-7667.

Oct. 13: VIP Monster Bash Costume Party

5 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Join the Star Charities volunteers for a night of fun, good food, music and prizes while helping to support wounded soldiers. B.Y.O.B. Cost: $15. Tickets: 443-896-4914 or 410-641-7667.

Oct. 18: Harrington Casino Bus Trip

10 a.m. pickup at Ocean Pines Yacht Club; return about 5 p.m. Cost: $20/person payable to Kiwanis OP/OC. Includes $15 slot play, $7 food voucher good toward lunch buffet. Guests welcome. Seating limited to first 56 reservations. 410-641-5456.

Oct. 19-20: Quilt Show And Peddler’s Table

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Quilters By The Sea. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room, 235 Ocean Parkway. On display will be quilts made by guild members and others as well as workshop projects. Featured for sale will be items handmade by guild members. Free admission. 731-225-8867.

Oct. 20: Assateague Landscape

Plein Air Workshop

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fine artist Karen McLain will focus on creating strong shapes, capturing vivid color and value of using a limited palette to express the atmosphere of Assateague. Individual instruction will be given. Registration: www.AssateagueIslandAlliance.org/main.sc. 443-614-3547.

Oct. 27-28: Painting Wild Horses From Life

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Plein air workshop. Join Karen McLain to discover and practice techniques for painting horses quickly and fluidly from life with challenges of painting a moving subject. Includes session on photographing wild horses with Meredith Hudes-Lowder. Limited to 12. www.AssateagueIslandAlliance.org/main.sc to register. 443-614-3547.