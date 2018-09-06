Downtown Association Boardwalk Narwhal Hunt A Success

by
Downtown Association Boardwalk Narwhal Hunt A Success

The recent Downtown Association Boardwalk Narwhal hunt delighted several hundred children. They had to find the narwhal at each participating merchant, get their card stamped and return it to the Information Booth for a prize. Above, in the Life-Saving Station Museum boat room, Board member Lauren Taylor instructs Philadelphia area youngsters Anna Sareyka, Morgan Mullen and Alaina Sareyka on the life of the narwhal.