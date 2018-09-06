A promotional image for the film “Andy Irons: Kissed By God” is pictured. Submitted Photo

SELBYVILLE – The Eastern Surfing Association has partnered with The Freeman Stage to offer a special community showing of the surf film “Andy Irons: Kissed By God,” this Saturday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at The Freeman Stage.

Produced by Teton Gravity Research, “Andy Irons: Kissed by God” is a film about bipolar disorder and opioid addiction as seen through the life of three-time world champion surfer Irons, who struggled with the same demons that millions of people worldwide battle with daily.

He was an incredible presence on the world stage as the “people’s champion.” He was the pride of Hawaii and revered around the world for his blue collar rise to fame and success. However, many were unaware of the internal battles that led to his demise.

“Once I previewed the film for the ESA, I knew it was important to get it in front as many people as possible because it has such a strong message,” said Michelle Sommers, ESA’s executive director. “The Freeman Stage is a great venue that we are lucky to have in our community. Their idea to offer the showing as a community outreach so everyone can have access to view it is an amazing gift to the local area.”

As the opioid crisis rises to a national emergency in the United States, including our local coastal community, the untold story of Iron’s life serves to tear down the myths associated with these two ferocious diseases.

This event is free for all to attend. The film does contain strong language and content that is for parental discretion. Please visit www.freemanstage.org to register for tickets.

Hudson Health will be on location at the event offering information for anyone who needs support or may know of someone who does.

“Anytime we get to see the community come together to focus on not just the negative impact of Addiction, but also to encourage conversations about solutions, we love to be a part of it,” said Kennedy Hinman, Hudson Health’s Director of Program Development. “Stigma is probably the main reason that addiction continues to unravel families. It is imperative for people to understand that treatment is available and that the journey into recovery does not have to be shrouded in shame.”

Hinman added, “Hudson Health Services has been treating Addiction since 1980 right in Salisbury, Maryland. Our founder, Willis Hudson, was one of the founding members of the very first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting on the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 1947. We have always been, and will continue to be, dedicated to our local communities.”

Another viewing will be offered on Sept. 25 at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center at the Convention Center. Tickets available for that event are online at www.ticketmaster.com.