Bank Addition Named

BERLIN – Calvin B. Taylor Bank President/CEO Raymond M. Thompson has announced that Shannon Lewis has joined the bank as Assistant Vice President, Relationship Officer.

Lewis will be responsible for business development and client relationship management in the Onley, Va. market. After her rotational training concludes, she will initially be located at the bank’s Pocomoke branch.

Lewis comes to Taylor Bank with over 24 years of banking experience in the Eastern Shore of Virginia market. During her banking career, Lewis has served as teller supervisor with PNC Bank and most recently, Assistant Vice President, Senior Branch Manager with Union Bank (formerly Xenith Bank). She has experience with loan production, business development, deposit growth and staff development.

“I am excited for the opportunity to be part of such a close-knit group like the Taylor Bank family,” Lewis said. “I look forward to helping their goal of bringing true community banking back to the Eastern Shore area.”

Thompson said, “We are delighted that Shannon Lewis has joined our team of outstanding banking professionals. She is an experienced banker and very well-known in the Eastern Shore of Virginia market. We look forward to the contributions that her skills and market presence will provide to our customers, and our stockholders”.

Certification Earned

OCEAN CITY – Merrill Lynch announced Zachary Newton of Merrill Lynch’s Ocean City office has earned the Certified Financial PlannerTM certification awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board).

The designation is awarded to individuals who meet rigorous education, examination, experience, ethics and other requirements set by the CFP Board.

“The CFP® designation is a reflection of Zach’s deep knowledge of the industry, as well as his dedication to working effectively with clients to help them reach their financial goals,” said Christine Selzer, Resident Director. “This recognition is well deserved and is a testament to Zach’s commitment to bringing personalized wealth management solutions to his clients.”

Newton, a resident of Berlin, received a bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University and joined Merrill Lynch in 2016.

Top Producers Announced

LEWES, Del. — Keller Williams Realty has announced the July top producers for in is southeast Sussex County, Del. locations.

Bill Hand of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office won top honors for highest listing volume for individual agent for the month of July.

Other individual awards for top listings by office: Chrisy Tingle of the Bethany Beach office; Jen Hughes of the West Fenwick office and Erin Lee of the Lewes office.

The Jared Bowers Group of the Bethany Beach office won top honors for top listing volume for Teams. Team members are Jared Bowers, Dawid Jablonski and Vince Garman.

Other team awards for top listings by office: Seaside 7 of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office; Veirs Bouloucon Home Group of the West Fenwick office; Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office; and The Williams Group of the Lewes office.

Karla Morgan of the West Fenwick won top honors for the top written sales volume for individual agent for the month of July.

Other individual awards for top written volume by office were Paul Sicari of the Bethany Beach office; Bill Hand of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office; and Erin Lee of the Lewes office.

Team Timmons of the Bethany Beach office won top honors for top written volume for teams.

Other team awards for top written sales volume by office were Seaside 7, Veirs Bouloucon Group of the West Fenwick office; Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office and Mr. Commercial of the Lewes office.

Paul Sicari of the Bethany Beach office won top honors for the highest sold volume for individual agents for the month of July.

Other individual award winners for highest sold volume by office were: Bill Hand of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office; Karla Morgan of the West Fenwick office; and Erin Lee of the Lewes office.

Delaware Beach Home Team of the Bethany Beach office won top honors for highest sales volume for teams for July.

Other team award for highest sales volume by office were Seaside 7 of the Marketplace office; Veirs Bouloucon of the West Fenwick office; Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office; and The Thomas Team of the Lewes office.