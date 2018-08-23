ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your honesty might upset some people, but you inevitably win more admirers for having the courage to tell the truth when others are more likely to scramble for cover.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your efforts to defend your project begin to show favorable results. You should soon be able to win over even the most determined detractors who had lined up against it.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You win praise for your selfless efforts in a very difficult situation. But be careful not to allow your generous nature to be exploited by those who have their own agenda.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A trusted colleague sheds light on a recent spate of puzzling workplace situations. This should give you the information you need to bring to your superior’s attention.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A shift in workplace management could be helpful for talented Leos and Leonas who have been waiting to have their accomplishments rewarded by receptive leadership.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A misunderstanding between you and someone you care for should be corrected immediately. This relationship is too important to lose over a bruised ego.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A welcome piece of good news helps clear the air in a family situation. A job-related incident also eases as more information provides a clearer focus on the problem.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Quick action to heal bruised feelings pays off in a big way. Now you’ll be able to move forward with your plans without that problem holding you back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your creativity combined with a positive attitude should give you a considerable edge in finding a way to get around the negativity you’ve run into.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): That sudden streak of stubbornness could cause some problems. Try to be more open to helpful suggestions and more flexible in making needed changes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Now that that special relationship appears to be well and truly restored, you can spend more time dealing with those long-needed workplace changes.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A new opportunity sounds promising. But watch out for any conditions that might be attached. Before making a decision, ask that each one be explained in detail.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can be distracted by promises of good times, yet you ultimately reach the goals you set for yourself.

(c) 2018 King Features Synd., Inc.