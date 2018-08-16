Trashed Restaurant, Assaulted Employees

OCEAN CITY- A Virginia woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly assaulting employees at a Boardwalk restaurant, throwing plates of food on the floor and destroying property.

Around 11 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) bicycle officer patrolling the Boardwalk responded to a reported disorderly individual at a restaurant at 7th Street. Ocean City Communications advised a female patron had assaulted four employees and that she had also thrown food and glasses. Ocean City Communications advised the 911 caller was still following the suspect as she walked north along Baltimore Avenue with male individual.

OCPD officers stopped the female suspect, later identified as Marion Pajibo, 22, of Aldie, Virginia, along with her male companion, at Baltimore Avenue and 1st Street. By then, the restaurant manager caught up and told police Pajibo was the suspect who had caused the disturbance at the restaurant.

The manager told police Pajibo was intoxicated and had been throwing menus over her shoulder. When the manager asked Pajibo to stop her childish actions and if she didn’t, she would be asked to leave. According to police reports, when Pajibo continued to throw menus, she and her companion were asked to leave. At that point, Pajibo began acting violently and destroying objects inside the restaurant.

At one point, Pajibo picked up a plate of nachos from another table and threw them into the air, according to police reports. When the bouncers and other staff began to physically remove Pajibo from the restaurant, she began thrashing wildly and purposely grabbed, smashed and threw things as she was slowly removed. All in all, Pajibo allegedly destroyed six glasses and a bar stool with a total value of around $200.

OCPD officers watched the restaurant’s surveillance videos, which corroborated the manager’s story, according to police reports. OCPD officers then interviewed employees who told police they were assaulted during the attempt to get Pajibo to leave the bar. One employee told police he observed Pajibo assault a bus boy and when he intervened, Pajibo bit his arm. Another employee told police Pajibo had punched him in the head near his temple during the incident. Pajibo was charged with multiple counts of assault, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.

Officers Assaulted by Intoxicated Female

OCEAN CITY- A Dundalk woman was arrested on assault and intoxicated endangerment charges last weekend after first allegedly passing out in an uptown street and then scrapping with police officers trying to help her.

Around 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the area of 116th Street for a reported unidentified female passed out in the bus lane along southbound Coastal Highway. OCPD officers met with the doorman of a nearby bar who told police patrons and advised him of the situation. The doorman said when he went to check on the female, later identified as Nickole Frazier, 48, of Dundalk, she became verbally aggressive with him and stumbled down Jamestown Road.

OCPD officers searched the area around Jamestown Rd. and found Frazier between parked cars about 100 yards from Coastal Highway. When Frazier saw police officers, she asked what they wanted and they told her they only wanted to help her get home, according to police reports. Frazier had quick and confused speech along with jerky body movements, according to police reports. After asking her several times what her name was, Frazier reportedly told police he name was Deedy Nasty Nicky. She then pulled up the tank top she was wearing and exposed her breasts to the officers.

According to police reports, Frazier continued to be uncooperative and refused to tell the officers where she was staying or how they could help her. At that point, Frazier was released, but OCPD officers followed behind at a close distance to make sure she didn’t harm herself or damage any property.

At one point, Frazier stumbled and fell into a parked vehicle and then onto the ground. She regained her footing and stumbled across Jamestown Rd. where she swung her purse over her head and smashed it into the hood of a truck, according to police reports. At that point, she was taken into custody.

When OCPD officers attempted to get Frazier into the transport vehicle for transportation to the Public Safety Building, she resisted and had to be physically carried into the van. Once in the van, she repeatedly kicked the officers trying to secure her for transport. Once at the Public Safety Building, it took five booking officers to carry her to her cell because of her lack of cooperation and combativeness, according to police reports. She was ultimately charged with intoxicated endangerment and assault along with other counts.

Mother-Daughter Fight Leads to Arrests

OCEAN CITY- A mother and daughter from Pennsylvania were arrested on assault charges this week after allegedly getting into a physical fight at a downtown apartment building.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to an apartment building at 12th Street for a reported assault that had already occurred. Upon arrival, two officers met with the mother, identified as Jamie Lynn Walters, 51, of Uniontown, Pa., who was attempting to leave the premises. Other officers met with the other alleged combatant, Jennifer Jean Walters, 33, also of Uniontown, who was on the porch of the unit.

Jamie Walters told police her daughter Jennifer came back from the Boardwalk and wanted to go back out and walk around town. Jamie Walters said an argument then ensued about Jennifer leaving the apartment and it escalated into violence with Jennifer Walters becoming aggressive and hitting her in the arms and face, according to police reports.

Jamie Walters told police her husband stepped in and broke up the fight. Jamie Walters acknowledged she had struck her daughter Jennifer during the altercation, according to police reports. Other officers interviewed Jennifer Walters, who told a slightly different version of the fight. Jennifer Walters told police the fight had started inside the unit and not on the porch as her mother described.

Jennifer Walters told police she had come back from the beach when her mother became aggressive. Jennifer Walters told police her mother, Jamie Walters, was the one who escalated the argument when she struck her in the eye her hand and a ring caused a laceration above her eye. Jennifer Walters acknowledged both combatants were flailing wildly at each other during the altercation while trying to get around Jamie Walters’ husband, who was trying to intercede. The husband told a version that included elements of both combatants’ stories. When it was all sorted out, both Jennifer and Jamie Walters were each charged with second-degree assault.

Midtown Fight Suspect Subdued

OCEAN CITY- A Waldorf, Md. man was arrested on assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges last weekend after allegedly getting into a fight at a midtown parking lot and then resisting the officers attempting to take him into custody.

Last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a reported assault at 49th Street. The officers were advised a possible suspect was still in the area and provided a description. When OCPD officers arrived, they observed a suspect later identified as David Eichelberger, 35, of Waldorf, hopping fence between two properties in the area. According to police reports, Eichelberger was shouting expletive and slurs as he attempted to climb the fence.

OCPD officers encountered Eichelberger on the opposite side of the fence and a brief foot chase ensued. Eichelberger was ultimately detained and told to sit on the curb in the parking lot. When the OCPD officers told Eichelberger he was being arrested, he allegedly tensed up and would not cooperate. After multiple attempts to get Eichelberger to comply with instructions and cooperate, he allegedly resisted and one officer had to deliver a closed-fist punch to his abdomen to gain compliance. Eichelberger was ultimately subdued and was charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Cones with Cops Set for Saturday

OCEAN CITY- Hoping to gain on the momentum of the popular Coffee with Cops initiative and reach out to a younger audience, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) later this month is hosting a Cones with Cops event at a downtown ice cream factory.

Every couple of months, the OCPD hosts Coffee with Cops events allowing local residents and visitors to meet police officers informally and discuss issues important to them. At a recent Coffee with Cops event, a little girl asked OCPD officials “What about kids? Kids don’t like coffee.”

The OCPD agreed and as a result will host the first-ever Cones with Cops event on Saturday, August 18, at Dumser’s Dairyland and Ice Cream Factory just off the Boardwalk at Worcester Street. Kids will have the opportunity to meet with OCPD officers, meet the department’s horses and K-9 units. In addition, kids will have an opportunity to get inside a real police car. Participating kids and their families will be able to watch Dumser’s famous ice cream being made in the factory. The event starts at 1 p.m.