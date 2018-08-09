ARIES (March 21 to April 19): There might still be some uncertainty about the decision you made. But a quick check of the facts should reassure you that you’re doing the right thing.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The tidy Taurean needs to be a little more flexible about accepting some changes to those carefully made plans. You might be pleasantly surprised by what follows.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Consider stepping away from your concentrated focus on your new project for a bit so you can get some perspective on what you’ve done and where you plan to take it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The understandably angry Crab might not want to accept the reason why someone might have tried to hurt you. But at least you’ll have an insight into why it happened.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): There might be some facts you still need to know before leaping onto center stage. Best to move carefully at this time so that you can observe what’s happening around you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): It’s a good time to expand your outlook by getting out and around, whether you do some long-range traveling or just explore the great things to see closer to home.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your wise counsel continues to be needed as that family situation works itself out. Meanwhile, the decisions you made on your job begin to pay off quite nicely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your job situation brightens thanks to all your hard work. Now, spend some time repairing a personal relationship you might have neglected for too long.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Aspects favor action in the workplace. Line up your facts and show your superiors why you’re the one they’re looking for.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your hard work pays off on the job. Personal relationships also can benefit from more of your time and attention. Spend the weekend with loved ones.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Early feedback on your project might be disappointing. But don’t be discouraged. Use it to make needed adjustments, then submit it to your superiors again.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Flattery could lure the otherwise sensible Fish into making an unwise decision. Be careful. All that praise might be an attempt to reel you in before you can learn the facts.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a wonderful sense of who you are. You are a shining example to others, helping them believe in themselves and what they can do.

