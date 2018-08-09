OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 10-5
1710 4BR/3BA
508 3BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292
OCEAN CITY
Old Port Cove #10
2818 Tern Drive
Sat 12-3 / Sun 1-3
Waterfront, Dock
1BR/1BA Townhome
Walk to Beach
Kim Mcguigan
Shore Results Realty
443-496-1446
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
OCEAN PINES
49 Club House Drive
Fri 10-2 / Sat 10-4
Waterfront
New Construction
4BR/3BA Home
80’ Bulkhead
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN PINES
1455 Ocean Parkway
South Gate
The Point
Sat & Sun 10-4
New Construction
Single Family Home
By Harbor Homes
Coldwell Banker
410-524-6111
BERLIN
511-3 Sunset Lane
Purnell Crossing
Sat & Sun 10-3
3BR/2.5BA
Townhome
Former Model Home
Office, Loft
For Sale by Owner
OCEAN PINES
504 Tidewater Cove
The Point
Sun 1-4
4BR/3.5BA Home
Modern Coastal
Open Floor Plan
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Models Open Daily
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Route 707
Daily 10-4
New Construction
Townhomes
By Harbor Homes
Community Pool
Coldwell Banker
410-524-6111
BERLIN
River Run Golf Club
Beauchamp Road
Sat & Sun 10-4
New Construction
Single Family Homes
3 Models to Choose
By Harbor Homes
Coldwell Banker
410-524-6111
OCEAN PINES
2305 Points Reach
Sat & Sun 11-2
Amazing Waterfront
Luxury Penthouse
3BR/2.5BA
Panoramic Views
Sandy Galloway
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-7023