ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A longtime situation starts to move into a new phase. The question for the uncertain Lamb right now is whether to move with it. Facts emerge by midmonth to help you decide.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A talent for organizing your priorities allows the Divine Bovine to enjoy a busy social life and not miss a beat in meeting all workplace and/or family commitments.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): What began as a dubious undertaking has now become one of your favorite projects. Your enthusiasm for it rallies support from other doubters-turned-believers.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Accept the help of friends to get you through an unexpectedly difficult situation. There’ll be time enough later to investigate how all this could have happened so fast.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Change is a major factor for the Big Cat through midmonth. Be prepared to deal with it on a number of levels, including travel plans and workplace situations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might not like all the changes that have begun to take place around you. But try to find something positive in at least some of them that you can put to good use.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A family member’s unsettling experience could create more problems if it’s not handled with care and love. And who’s the best one to offer all that? You, of course.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): It might not be the right time for you to start a new venture. But it’s a good time to start gathering facts and figures so you’ll be set when the GO! sign lights up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): The sagacious Sagittarius should have no trouble deciding between those who can and those who cannot be trusted to carry out a workplace commitment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)” Surprise, surprise. It looks as if that one person you once thought you could never hope to win over to your side suddenly just might choose to join you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might have to set aside your pride for now and accept a change that isn’t to your advantage. Cheer up. There’ll be time later to turn this around in your favor.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your creative self emerges as dominant through midmonth. This should help you restart that writing or arts project you’ve left on the shelf for far too long.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of encouraging others by example to come out from the shadows and enjoy life to the fullest.

(c) 2018 King Features Synd., Inc.