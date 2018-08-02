FENWICK ISLAND – A beach replenishment project commenced in Fenwick Island last week after months of delays.

Last Friday, crews began the two-week process of pumping 278,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach as part of Fenwick Island’s latest round of beach replenishment.

Last year, the Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a $19.2 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company to dredge more than 1.4 million cubic yards of sand that will be used to fortify the beaches and dune system in Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick Island, which were damaged by a Nor’easter in October of 2015 and Winter Storm Joaquin in January of 2016.

In late February, the agency announced preliminary work, or “mobilization,” for the projects would begin in mid-April and beach replenishment work would begin in mid-May. Because of delays on prior projects, however, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company reported in the spring beach replenishment in Fenwick Island would begin in late July.

Now finished with beach replenishment work in Bethany and South Bethany, crews last week made their way to Fenwick Island.

Town officials said beach and dune crossover closures will be posted daily on Twitter, Facebook and the town’s website. The project will take approximately 13 days to complete, weather permitting.

Officials with the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol said full lifeguard coverage will continue on all open beach areas, as well as Junior Lifeguard sessions and beach assistance service. Beach patrons are asked to call the lifeguard cellphone at 302-462-6942 to request assistance.

The overall project will place approximately 659,000 cubic yards of beach fill in Bethany Beach, 500,000 cubic yards in South Bethany and 278,000 cubic yards in Fenwick Island. The work also includes the construction or repair of pedestrian, vehicle and ADA accessible dune crossovers; the partial demolition of an ADA accessible crossover, including piles, post and rail fence; planting dune grass; and installing new sand fence and post and rail fence.

Despite delays in the beach replenishment project, it appears the timeline for dune grass planting remains unchanged. Planting will be completed between Nov. 15, 2018 and April 15, 2019.