Things I Like – July 20, 2018

by

The feeling at night after a long beach day

An Acai bowl for lunch

That my son wants to join Vacation Bible School every summer

Soccer players who don’t flop

Short doctor’s appointments

Steamed crabs once a week

Days with no mail at my house

When health insurance covers it

Seedless watermelons

Trying to never mail payments

Hours without my phone on the weekend

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.