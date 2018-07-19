The Ocean Pines Beach Club will hold an afternoon beach party on Sunday, July 22 to celebrate the community’s 50th anniversary. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — Residents and nonresidents are invited to commemorate the Ocean Pines community’s golden anniversary at the Ocean Pines Beach Club, located on 49th Street oceanfront, on Sunday, July 22 from 2-6 p.m.

“Having the opportunity to look back to that time and to enjoy how far we have come as a community is very exciting. The Beach Bash is a perfect celebration,” event organizer Vicki Harmon said. “My family built a house here in 1971 and my favorite memory of coming to Ocean Pines was the trip to the beach club.”

The Ocean Pines Beach Club, which opened in 1971, has long been a resident-favorite among the impressive list of Ocean Pines amenities. Known for its Luau Hawaiian parties in the 70s, the beach club will transform into the ultimate beach bash with the promise of overflowing “splash-tastic surprises” during the anniversary celebration.

Tickets, which include a buffet of food, music, pool use, transportation, parking, giveaways and more, are $25 per person for adults, $12.50 per person for children ages 3-12 and free for children ages 2 and under. Limited on-site ticket sales will be available at the entrance of the beach club parking lot on July 22.

Harmon said the event offers something for everyone.

“You can get involved in an active game of volleyball or Cornhole, or just enjoy the fabulous food and music,” Harmon said.

Event-goers are encouraged to dig their toes into the sand or dip their feet into the pool as the sounds of a beach-themed dance party fill the salty air. DJ Wax, a well-known disc jockey in Ocean City, will provide the music for the party.

Then after working up an appetite on the dance floor, attendees will be invited to indulge in a buffet including a seafood boil, pig roast, hamburgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, and desserts.

“How often do you have a chance to enjoy local seafood, and an authentic pig roast at the same event?” asked Harmon.

A cash bar with happy hour prices will be available at the Beach Bash from 2-6 p.m. and at the after-party, which will also take place at the Beach Club, from 6-8 p.m.

Limited parking will be available at the club for beach club parking pass holders on July 22. The limited parking will operate as first-come, first-served. Those with event event tickets will be permitted to park at the beach club on July 22 at no additional cost.

Two 18-passenger shuttle buses will travel from the Worcester County Library- Ocean Pines Branch to the Ocean Pines Beach Club from 1:30-8 p.m. on July 22. The shuttle service is at no additional cost for event ticket holders.

The beach club pool will open at 2 p.m. to Beach Bash event ticket holders only. Those without an event ticket, even swim members, will not be permitted to access the Beach Club Pool on July 22. Beach Club swim members can use their pool passes at one of the other Ocean Pines pools on July 22. The Oasis Pool, Mumford’s Landing Pool, Swim and Racquet Club Pool and the Sports Core Pool will all be open on July 22.

The dining area of the Beach Club will be closed for the entire day on July 22 to non-ticket holders. Only event ticket holders will have access to the dining area on July 22.

“The Beach Club is not only a great place to enjoy the beach, but it is also a valuable asset to the community and it enhances the value of our real estate investment in our homes,” said Harmon.