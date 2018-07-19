Ocean City Development Corporation Approves New Board Members

by
Ocean City Development Corporation Approves New Board Members

At its June 2018 board meeting, the Ocean City Development Corporation’s new slate of board members were approved as the OCDC Executive Committee for the next year. The new board leadership will consist of, from left, John Lewis, MR Ducks/Talbot Street Inn, co-treasurer; Igor Conev, Mann Properties, vice president; Anna Dolle Bushnell, Dolle’s Candyland, co-treasurer; Blaine Smith, retired zoning administrator for the Town of Ocean City, president; and Stephanie Meehan, Funcade, secretary.