Resort Resident Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash BERLIN — An Ocean City man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident on Grays Corner Road near the Glen Riddle community mid-day on Wednesday. Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the Maryland State Police, along with the Berlin Fire Department, the Ocean City Fire Department, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department and Delaware State Police Trooper… Read more »

Atlantic General’s New Burbage Cancer Care Center Celebrated BERLIN – The community celebrated the opening of the new John H. “Jack” Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center at a ribbon cutting ceremony this week. On Wednesday, hundreds of local residents, hospital officials, doctors and patients gathered at Atlantic General Hospital’s new cancer care center. The 18,000-square-foot facility, located in front of Atlantic General Hospital… Read more »

Ocean Pines General Manager Defends Geese Decision OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Association officials have released additional information defending their decision to euthanize close to 300 Canada geese. Nearly two weeks after the association had the U.S. Department of Agriculture catch and euthanize 290 geese in the community, General Manager John Bailey released a statement outlining the history of the association’s goose… Read more »