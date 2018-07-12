Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Present Scholarships

Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Treasurer Cliff Burg is pictured with scholarship recipients Mike Beja, Shane Cioccio and Ryan Danaher. Recipients Jena Shumate, Caroline Kurtz and Grant Janek were not pictured. The Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club presented each student with a $1,000 scholarship toward their freshman year. The scholarships are funded with proceeds from the club’s popular annual Christmas tree sale.