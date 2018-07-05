Things I Like – July 6, 2018

Being exhausted on Sunday nights from the weekend

People watching and listening at the beach

Water Country in Williamsburg

Heavy duty beach umbrellas

When social media is a positive thing

A young kid’s display of ingenuity

Berlin’s new library

Sockless weekends

Eating local seafood

How quiet Berlin is at night even in the summer

World Cup goal celebrations

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.