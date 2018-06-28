OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 10-5
1710 4BR/3BA
508 3BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292
OCEAN PINES
23 Pintail Drive
Sat & Sun 11-3
Waterfront
4BR/2.5BA Home
Deep Water Canal
Dock/Boat Lift
Phyllis Fennessy
Shamrock Realty
443-880-7176
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
OCEAN PINES
2305 Points Reach
Sun 11-3
Waterfront Penthouse
3BR/3.5BA
Panoramic Views
Sandy Galloway
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-7023
OCEAN PINES
49 Club House Drive
Sat 9-2
Waterfront
New Construction
4BR/3BA Home
80’ Bulkhead
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN PINES
504 Tidewater Cove
The Point
Fri 2-5
4BR/3.5BA Home
Modern Coastal
Open Floor Plan
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Daily 10-4
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
OCEAN PINES
10 Candytuft Lane
Salt Grass Cove
Sat 10-2
Classy Contemporary
4BR/2.5BA Home
Energy Star Rated
Pam Wadler
Shamrock Realty
410-726-6125
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Route 707
Model Open Daily
New Construction
Townhomes
By Harbor Homes
Community Pool
Coldwell Banker
410-524-6111
BERLIN
River Run Golf Club
Beauchamp Road
Sat & Sun 10-4
New Construction
Single Family Homes
3 Models to Choose
By Harbor Homes
Coldwell Banker
410-524-6111
OCEAN PINES
1455 Ocean Parkway
South Gate
The Point
Sat & Sun 10-4
New Construction
Single Family Home
By Harbor Homes
Coldwell Banker
410-524-6111
BERLIN
511 Sunlight Lane #1
Purnell Crossing
Sat 11-2
3BR/2.5BA End
Spacious Townhome
Many Upgrades
Pam Wadler
Shamrock Realty
410-726-6125
OCEAN PINES
5 Surfers Way
Sun 11-1
4BR/2.5BA Home
Quiet Cul-de-Sac
Rear Deck
Storage Shed
Veronica Bishop
Shamrock Realty
443-373-1541
OCEAN CITY
2818 Tern Drive
Unit #10
Sun 1-4
1BR/1BA Home
Canal Waterfront
Kim Mcguigan
Shore Results Realty
443-992-4990